Cam Newton locked in during Panthers' three-day minicamp

Panthers starting quarterback Cam Newton is making the most out of being fully healthy at minicamp this year, including spending time working out on the field with receivers, building camaraderie with the team, and progressing with new offensive coordinator Norv Turner.

“You’ve seen the growth and the maturation,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “I think the different set of eyes and voices has been really good for him. I think that’s helped a lot… he’s assuming even more of a leadership role that’s a huge plus. Some of his techniques and mechanics have sped up and gotten better.”

Another group that’s having a nice summer is the secondary. There’s a lot of new pieces, including a battle for the second cornerback spot, but the chemistry seems to be coming along nicely.

Lorenzo Doss has intercepted several passes in team drills over the past few weeks, while rookies like Donte Jackson are making names for themselves as well. The minicamp also provides them with an opportunity to learn from the veterans of the group.

“We’ve got a lot of meeting time,” Jackson said. “We get to spend a lot of time with our position groups… just goof around with guys and talk to guys. You learn a lot from them… how they act off the field and how they condone themselves on the field.”

Jackson and his fellow rookies will get one more opportunity to learn by osmosis tomorrow before training camp gets going in July.

All players were accounted for during day two of OTAs. Most were on the main field working with the team, while veteran defensive end Julius Peppers did some rehab work inside and second-year wide receiver Curtis Samuel worked with the trainers on the sidelines.

