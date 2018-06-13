Cheapest apartment rent in Charlotte area? Survey shows results

With the rapid growth of the Charlotte-metro area, the rise in rent and cost of living continues to force people to look outside the city, and even county limits, to find a place they can call home.

So which areas may be a little more affordable for you and your family?

Apartment Rental Finder, Zumper, made a list of the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

Charlotte continued to rank as the most expensive city in the metro with rent at $1,250., Cornelius moved up one spot to become second with one bedrooms priced at $1,010, and Huntersville fell to third with rent dropping $20 to $1,000.

At the other end of the chart were the most affordable cities, according to Zumper.

Rent in Gastonia grew $30 to $710 but remained the most affordable in the metro. Concord was second with rent at $880, and Mooresville saw rent climb $40 to $920 but stayed the third least expensive.

The Zumper Charlotte Metro Report analyzed active listings that hit the market last month. Listings are aggregated by city to calculate median asking rents.

