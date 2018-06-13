Cheapest apartment rent in Charlotte area? Survey shows results

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, warns that depression is a potential side effect of more than 200 commonly prescribed medications, including beta blockers for blood pressure, birth control pills, antacids, and painkillers.More >>
The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, warns that depression is a potential side effect of more than 200 commonly prescribed medications, including beta blockers for blood pressure, birth control pills, antacids, and painkillers.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers perceived an "imminent deadly threat" from Charles Shoupe, who was holding a knife outside of a west Charlotte apartment complex on Friday, Feb. 2.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say officers perceived an "imminent deadly threat" from Charles Shoupe, who was holding a knife outside of a west Charlotte apartment complex on Friday, Feb. 2.More >>
“You’ve seen the growth and the maturation,” head coach Ron Rivera said.More >>
“You’ve seen the growth and the maturation,” head coach Ron Rivera said.More >>
With the rapid growth of the Charlotte-metro area, the rise in rent and cost of living continues to force people to look outside the city, and even county limits, to find a place they can call home.More >>
With the rapid growth of the Charlotte-metro area, the rise in rent and cost of living continues to force people to look outside the city, and even county limits, to find a place they can call home.More >>
Snavely's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Grove Baptist Church on East Main Street in Albemarle.More >>
Snavely's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Grove Baptist Church on East Main Street in Albemarle.More >>