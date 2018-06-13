Charlotte man accused of burglarizing several homes under construction in Union County

A Charlotte man is accused of breaking into several homes that are under construction in a Union County subdivision.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Noe Zeferino Garcia allegedly broke into at least six homes in the Union Grove subdivision, which is located in Indian Trail.

The construction company, Bonterra Builders, reported that several homes had been burglarized over the past three weeks, deputies say. The company had noticed that microwaves, ranges and refrigerators were stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were able to recover several of the stolen appliances at Garcia's home on Rutgers Avenue in Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office. He reportedly worked as a drywall contractor but it is unclear whether he worked on any of the homes that he is accused of burglarizing, deputies say.

Garcia was charged with six counts of breaking and entering and six counts of larceny.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

