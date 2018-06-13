Fourteen charged in multi-county FBI drug raids in NC, SC

The FBI has charged fourteen people across the Carolinas in a multi-county drug raid, officials said Wednesday.

According to FBI Columbia, the conducted search warrants were criminal in nature and officials were "looking for a good number of people."

One search warrant was executed at a home on Cane Field Drive in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration were also at the scene. It appeared that FBI officials were searching through vehicles at the home.

One person had been detained following the search warrant in southwest Charlotte.

A search warrant was also conducted at a home on Stephanie Lane in Rock Hill.

FBI officials said they made the arrests on money laundering and conspiracy to distribute charges.

Those arrested include:

Darryl Hemphill AKA D-Hemp

Mikie Marcell Caldwell AKA Big Mike

Gabriel L'Ambiance Ingram AKA Big Shot, Big Shot Rock or Rock

Archie Arsenio Caldwell AKA Nuk or Nuk Crook

Dontavis Devar Jordan AKA Rock

Darrell Larod Crockett AKA Unc or Croc

Patricia Ann Hemphill

Drece Larod McMullen AKA Cup

Carl Michael Mann, II AKA Pike

Herbert Reginald Demari Dewese AKA 50 or Big 50

Cravelyn Squilla Davis AKA Sack or Sack Gabanna

Odarrius Breonte Adams AKA Breezy

Seqvoya Anginette Neely

Rondal Rollin

The U.S. District Court for South Carolina-Rock Hill unsealed a 14-page indictment Wednesday, identifying and charging all of the aforementioned people.

Those arrested will either appear in courts located in Columbia or Charlotte, officials said.

No other details were released.

