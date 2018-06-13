FBI officials conducting dozens of search warrants across the Carolinas

The FBI is conducting over a dozen search warrants across the Carolinas, officials said Wednesday.

According to FBI Columbia, the warrants are criminal in nature and officials are "looking for a good number of people."

One search warrant was being executed at a home on Cane Field Drive in southwest Charlotte Wednesday morning. Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration were also at the scene. It appeared that FBI officials were searching through vehicles at the home.

One person had been detained following the search warrant in southwest Charlotte.

A search warrant was also being conducted at a home on Stephanie Lane in Rock Hill.

FBI officials said they have made several arrests but don't have the exact numbers.

Those arrested will either appear in courts located in Columbia or Charlotte, officials said.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.