Driver, vehicle wanted after man shot while driving in east Charlotte

A driver is being sought in connection a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte Friday evening.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was driving in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot into. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple witnesses told police that the victim was allegedly driving slowly near the suspected shooter's vehicle. Police said the two drivers were traveling "side-by-side" on Shamrock Drive when the suspected shooter fired multiple gunshots at the victim's vehicle.

PREVIOUS: Person rushed to hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte

Officers described the suspected shooter's vehicle as a silver Honda. The wanted vehicle has a sunroof and may have a passenger side view mirror that is either damaged or missing.

No one else was injured in the incident.

There's no word on whether the victim and shooter knew each other.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. All calls are kept confidential and callers may earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the information provided.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.