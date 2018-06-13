Funeral, procession details released for Stanly Co. volunteer firefighter killed in crash

Dakota (right) and his father (left) from East Side Fire Department, Chief William Andrew Efird (Source: East Side Volunteer Fire Department)

A 17-year-old Stanly County volunteer firefighter killed in a wreck Sunday evening will be laid to rest Saturday.

Dakota Snavely was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park to respond to a water rescue after leaving a friend's house when the fatal crash happened, officials said.

Snavely's funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Grove Baptist Church on East Main Street in Albemarle. Snavely's remains are returning from Raleigh Wednesday. The procession is expected to pass by East Side Volunteer Fire Department Headquarters between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The fire department is located in the 44000 block of Highway 24/27 bin Albemarle.

Crews posted about the tragic incident Monday morning around 6 a.m. His death was confirmed Sunday evening.

"Again, please say a prayer for this family, his fire family, and this community," Fire Chief William A. Efird released in a statement Monday.

Snavely died one week before his 18th birthday.

"Firefighter Snavely served the department for three years and was a dedicated volunteer during his time with the fire department," Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department said.

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

A graveside service will follow the funeral.

