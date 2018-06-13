Man rescued after roof collapses on him in Rowan County

A man was freed after a mobile home partially collapsed on him in Rowan County Wednesday morning.

According to emergency officials, the incident happened in the area of Little Acres in Salisbury.

A man was reportedly demolishing an old mobile home by himself when the roof collapsed. Neighbors saw the collapse and called 911.

Officials say the man was trapped, lying on his back and unable to move until rescue crews responded and lifted the roof.

Firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department said the man received a minor injury and is expected to be OK. Crews tweeted about the incident around 9:16 a.m.

1 patient removed, collapsed mobile home being disassembled. Non life threatening injury, refused treatment and transport. Under control. pic.twitter.com/oETeqMCePC — Salisbury NC Fire (@SalisburyNCFire) June 13, 2018

The man reportedly attempted to go back to work after the incident. Firefighters plan to pull the rest of the mobile home down, as they have deemed it unsafe.

