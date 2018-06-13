Joe Biden to stop in Charlotte on Wednesday for 'American Promise Tour'

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be making a stop in the Queen City on Wednesday.

The former vice president is coming to Charlotte as part of his "American Promise Tour." The event will take place at the Belk Theater at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

"During his American Promise Tour events, Vice President Biden has discussed the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made, and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges," LiveNation stated in the release.

