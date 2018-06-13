Crash causes heavy delays on I-85 in Gaston County - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash causes heavy delays on I-85 in Gaston County

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
BELMONT, NC (WBTV) -

A crash shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Wednesday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a wreck closed two lanes on I-85 northbound near East Ozark Avenue at Exit 19 in Belmont for a time. The crash happened around 8 a.m. 

NCDOT said the crash was cleared a short time later, but residual delays remained.

There's no word on what caused the crash. It is unclear whether anyone was injured. 

Firefighters tweeted about a wreck involving a tractor-trailer at Exit 14. 

Crews said there was a diesel leak. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly