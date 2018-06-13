Crash causes heavy delays on I-85 in Gaston County

A crash shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 85 in Gaston County Wednesday morning.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a wreck closed two lanes on I-85 northbound near East Ozark Avenue at Exit 19 in Belmont for a time. The crash happened around 8 a.m.
NCDOT said the crash was cleared a short time later, but residual delays remained.
There's no word on what caused the crash. It is unclear whether anyone was injured.
Firefighters tweeted about a wreck involving a tractor-trailer at Exit 14.
@GastoniaFire is currently operating on I-85 at Exit 14 NB involving an overturned tractor trailer with active diesel leak. Except heavy delays, use alternate routes if possible. @wbtvtraffic— Gaston County Firefighters (@GastonFire1958) June 13, 2018
Crews said there was a diesel leak.
