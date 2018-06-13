Cheerwine bookmark contest winners announced

Rowan Public Library has announced the winners of the Cheerwine Bookmark Contest. Submissions were to be original designs and themed around Cheerwine and its history.

Cheerwine’s Vice President of Marketing, Joy Ritchie Harper, judged the contest. “Everyone that participated in the contest did a great job showcasing their creativity and passion for Cheerwine,” said Harper. “The bookmark contest was a fun addition to the 2018 Cheerwine Festival, and we are thankful for the partnership with the Library.”

RPL sponsored the bookmark contest, and one prize was awarded in each of the three categories: children (ages 0-10), Makara Trick; teens (ages 11-17), Kaitlynn Rinehimer; and adults (ages 18+), Tina Zollars. Each winner received a $50 Amazon gift card.

Submissions to the Cheerwine Bookmark Contest were completed at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury, on May 19. The contest was one of RPL’s Cheerwine Festival events, which also included a “Cheerwine History Exhibit” and, on the lawn, the iconic 1927 Cheerwine Ford truck.

For more information about RPL events and programs, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. To learn more about Cheerwine, visit www.cheerwine.com.

