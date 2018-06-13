Hometown NFL heroes kick-off 'Why Give In July' campaign

Rowan Helping Ministries kicks off their Why Give In July Campaign on Tuesday, June 12th with a social media challenge among Chris Smith from the Cleveland Browns and Keion Adams and Javon Hargrave from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Why Give In July will raise money to provide assistance for families who struggle during the summertime. When the temperatures rise, it becomes difficult for low-income families to afford increased utility bills, especially with school-aged children home for the summer and extra mouths to feed.

Smith, Hargrave, and Adams grew up in Rowan County and played sports together throughout most of their childhood. The NFL players have pledged their support to the organization because they want to give back to the community that shaped them into the people they are today.

“I think now we’ve got the torch and it’s our responsibility to bring the city together. We lead by example so if we join forces to help the community, hopefully others will also want to,” said Chris Smith, defensive end for the Browns and son of Rowan Helping Ministries’ Director of Client Services, Sherry Smith.

The goal is to raise $100,000 throughout the course of the campaign, but Smith has agreed to make a matching donation toward the amount raised on his behalf through social media.

To be a part of this online campaign, visit www.happiness2others.org/hometown-battle to donate and vote for either Chris or Javon & Keion (Browns Vs. Steelers). The platform will close on Tuesday, June 19th but you may visit www.rowanhelpingministries.com/whygiveinjuly to make a donation after this date.

Contact Erica Taylor at (704) 637-6838 ext. 123 or etaylor@rowanhelpingministries.org with questions.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.