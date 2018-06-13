CMPD officer accused of stealing steaks facing 25 additional charges

A traffic operation that blanketed a south Charlotte interstate ramp with police Monday has apparently made a lot of people extremely happy.More >>
Rowan Public Library has announced the winners of the Cheerwine Bookmark Contest.More >>
Rowan Helping Ministries kicks off their Why Give In July Campaign on Tuesday, June 12th with a social media challenge among Chris Smith from the Cleveland Browns and Keion Adams and Javon Hargrave from the Pittsburgh Steelers.More >>
According to city officials, a wreck has closed Cannon Boulevard Southbound and U.S. Highway 29 northbound in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.More >>
In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with seven shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.More >>
