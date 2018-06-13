CMPD officer accused of stealing steaks facing 25 additional charges

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer already accused of shoplifting from a grocery store in south Charlotte is now facing 25 more larceny charges.

In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with seven counts of larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.

He's accused of shoplifting from the Harris Teeter store on Morrison Boulevard in the SouthPark area. A police source said the officer was stealing steaks, putting them in a bag and walking out of the store.

All of the shoplifting incidents occurred at the same Harris Teeter, police said.

Police say Yaravitz used a marked cruiser during the crimes.

PREVIOUS: CMPD: Officer charged with shoplifting from Charlotte grocery store

WBTV has reached out to police to see whether the new charges are related to the same store or if these are separate incidents.

Yaravitz was a patrol officer assigned to the Providence Division and was hired by CMPD in June 1999.

He has been suspended from CMPD without pay while the case is investigated.

“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards," Police Chief Kerr Putney said.

A court date for these new charges is set for next month.

More charges are possible, officials say.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.