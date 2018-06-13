CMPD officer accused of stealing steaks charged in 49 shoplifting cases

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer accused of shoplifting from a grocery store in south Charlotte is being charged in 42 additional shoplifting cases.

In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with seven counts of larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.

He's accused of shoplifting ar five different Harris Teeter stores in Charlotte. A police source said the officer was stealing steaks in at least one of the larcenies by putting them in a bag and walking out of the store.

In total, Yaravitz was charged with 49 cases of misdemeanor larceny.

The five Harris Teeter locations included Providence Boulevard, East Boulevard, South Sharon Amity Road, Morrison Boulevard and Brighton Park Drive.

Police say Yaravitz used a marked cruiser during the crimes.

Yaravitz was a patrol officer assigned to the Providence Division and was hired by CMPD in June 1999.

He was suspended from CMPD without pay while the case was investigated and resigned from CMPD on May 14.

“We are charged with upholding and enforcing the law and will continue to hold ourselves accountable when we violate it. I am disappointed that a member of our department has fallen short of our organization’s high standards," Police Chief Kerr Putney said.

A court date for these new charges is set for next month.

More charges are possible, officials say.

