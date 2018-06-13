ELECTION RESULTS: Runoff in SC governor's race

Good morning. It's Christine Sperow. Here is a look at the stories we're covering now on WBTV News This Morning.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster did not get enough of a majority vote to secure the Republication nomination for governor. He will now face Greenville businessman John Warren for a second contest in two weeks. We'll have reaction from that race. Plus we're reporting all the election results. You'll also see those details scrolling at the bottom of the screen and you can also go to wbtv.com/election to see full results now.

LIVE: The I-77 toll lane contract is making headlines as one North Carolina lawmaker is introducing legislation that could be the answer how the fine will be paid for if the state cancels the contract. WBTV's Carolina Hicks has a live report with the details.

Remember the FBI agent who went viral after his gun went off at a party and injured a bystander? The agent is now being charged.

VIDEO ALERT: Everyone is talking about this story so you'll see if first on WBTV News This Morning. A racoon in Minnesota is seen scaling a downtown building. You'll have to see it to understand why so many had their eyes glued to the skies.

Men's Health Week! Don't miss our 6 a.m. hour. John Carter continues his series focusing on men's health. Today he's talking about breast cancer. Yes, men get it too! He's talking to one man about his story.

WEATHER CHANGES: Meteorologist Al Conklin told us the cool weather yesterday would be short lived! The heat and humidity are back today! He's giving the forecast now.

Christine