Mooresville School District implements new random drug test policy for students

Some students in Mooresville will soon have to undergo random drug tests during the new school year, school officials announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, officials with the Mooresville Graded School District approved the “Random Suspicionless Student Drug Testing” policy during the Board of Education meeting.

The policy will be implemented for the upcoming 2018-2019 year. The policy states that the school district "strongly believes that drug and alcohol abuse can be detrimental to the physical and emotional health and the academic performance of its students."

School officials said the purpose of the random drug testing program is to help students and is not "punitive in nature." The board approved the policy due to there being a problem of alcohol and drug abuse among students in the school district, the policy stated.

The school district said they are "committed to continue addressing the substance abuse problem head-on rather than ignoring the problem."

Officials believe the random drug tests will be an effective tool in reducing substance abuse in Mooresvlle students.

Seventh graders to twelfth graders who are active in interscholastic athletics, extracurricular activities and who park on campus must agree to participate in the program, school officials said. The program is mandatory for those students only because participating in those activities are a "privilege, not a right," according to the policy.

"Participation in the random drug testing program shall not be required as a condition of attending school or enrolling in any class," school officials said.

According to the policy, school officials will not take part in the tests or collection of samples. Teachers will also not select the students who will be randomly tested, school officials said.

School officials say a positive test will not automatically result in suspension from school or be forwarded to law enforcement. Students will also not be penalized academically for testing positive for illegal drugs, according to the policy.

