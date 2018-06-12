Hornets summer league schedule announced

The Charlotte Hornets released their schedule for the 2018 Summer League today, which will be played in Las Vegas, NV. The team will play at least five games, three of which will be during the preliminary contests from July 6-10. The Hornets will then be seeded for the league's tournament, which starts on July 11 and goes through July 17.

Hornets' Preliminary Contests:

July 6 vs. Oklahoma City 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

July 8 at Miami 5 p.m. NBA TV

July 9 at Boston 7 p.m. ESPN2

With all 30 teams now playing in Las Vegas, it will mark the first time since 2014 the Hornets have competed in Las Vegas' summer league.

