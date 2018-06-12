Hounds' Chanenchuk selected to MLL All-Star Game

Charlotte Hounds midfielder Mike Chanenchuk has been selected to the 2018 MLL All-Star Game, the team announced on Tuesday.

Chanenchuk is the only Hounds player to receive the honor. The Maryland product has registered 16 points and nine assists this season, good enough for second on the team. The Hounds are 6-2 this season and well on their way to the playoffs.

“We are thrilled to invite 30 of the best players in the world to represent MLL in this year’s All-Star Game,” said MLL Commissioner Alexander Brown. “Not only will the best players in the world be on display, but this grudge match has historically proved to be one of the most exciting events our game has to offer. For any lacrosse fan, this game is one that they will not want to miss!”

The 2018 MLL All-Star Game is scheduled for June 28 at 7 p.m. in Boston.

