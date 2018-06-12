Forever Family: Meet Tzaddi

The Maryland product has registered 16 points and nine assists this season, good enough for second on the team. The Hounds are 6-2 this season and well on their way to the playoffs.More >>
Amid lingering concerns over security and potential tension an event like the RNC can bring, many in Charlotte are still asking – why does Charlotte want the event so much??More >>
Mecklenburg County commissioners will take millions of dollars from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte schools, officials announced during a budget meeting Tuesday.More >>
Last week we met the third of three siblings we introduced to you over the past few weeks. Tzaddi likes both art and sports and is the youngest of three with his two older sisters.More >>
She calls her customers “friends,” and if you look around her store, it’s clear that her friends adore her.More >>
