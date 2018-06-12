Forever Family: Meet Tzaddi

Last week we met the third of three siblings we introduced to you over the past few weeks. Tzaddi likes both art and sports and is the youngest of three with his two older sisters. You can imagine he is accustomed to getting a lot of hugs. I spent the day with him at Frankie’s Fun Park in Raleigh and I saw firsthand how loving he would be with a mom and dad.

He has a great relationship with his sisters, that's why we are looking for a family for him that will allow him to stay in touch with them. If you are curious about his sisters, take a look at the two previous blogs.

To learn more about adopting Tzaddi, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org.

