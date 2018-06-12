Silver Alert issued for a missing Catawba Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Catawba County.

Officials say James William Bowman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bowman is described as a 95-year-old white man about 5'9" tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and gray colored eyes.

His car is described as a 1990 blue Oldsmobile Cutlas with North Carolina tags NNL1012.

