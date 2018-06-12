Lancaster Co. deputies searching for two men accused of attempted burglary

Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office are searching for two men accused of attempting to break into a home on June 4.

Officials say the incident happened just before noon at a home on Kershaw Camden Highway/ U.S. Highway 521.

Deputies were dispatched to the home after the security system alerted the homeowner. Officials say deputies noticed damage to the rear door under a covered patio.

One of the men was wearing a light colored hat, red shit and blue or gray shorts. The other man was wearing a sleeveless dark shirt and dark shorts. Both appear to have been wearing gloves at the time of the incident.

The men were seen driving a white four-door 1995-2000 model Chevrolet S-10 Blazer.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 803-283-3388.

