Person grazed by bullet during shooting in a Walmart parking lot in Rowan Co.

Salisbury Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

At least one person was grazed with a bullet during the shooting, according to officials. Police say the person refused treatment by Emergency Medical Services.

Officials say the shooting was not random.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been provided. 

