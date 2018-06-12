Man injured in Salisbury Walmart shooting charged with stolen vehicle possession

In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with seven shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.More >>
In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with seven shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was driving in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot into. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was driving in the 3500 block of Shamrock Drive around 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle was shot into. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.More >>
Armed with real guns and real bullets, everyday people like a minister, former teacher and a former police officer are training to take down a potential school shooter.More >>
Armed with real guns and real bullets, everyday people like a minister, former teacher and a former police officer are training to take down a potential school shooter.More >>
The Carolina Panthers' kicker, who is among the best in the league, decided this week to join his wife and kids in a kickball game in the driveway, and it took him just 17 seconds to spoil their fun.More >>
The Carolina Panthers' kicker, who is among the best in the league, decided this week to join his wife and kids in a kickball game in the driveway, and it took him just 17 seconds to spoil their fun.More >>
Martin Bankhead was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Sunday from his home in Raleigh.More >>
Martin Bankhead was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Sunday from his home in Raleigh.More >>