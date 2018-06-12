Man injured in Salisbury Walmart shooting charged with stolen vehicle possession

A man injured in a shooting outside a Salisbury Walmart Tuesday afternoon was later charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police say 20-year-old Dijmon Antoniq Lucas and a friend got into an argument with two other people over a parking space at a Walmart. Lucas and his friend went inside to ship and when they came back out, a car pulled up beside them and someone fired six shots, police say.

One shot grazed Lucas.

When police checked the license plate on the 2005 Chevy Malibu Lucas was in, they realized it was stolen. Lucas reported ran off but was caught a short time later.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

Lucas was charged with receiving/transferring stolen vehicle and failure to appear. He was given a $20,500 bond.

