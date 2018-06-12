17-year-old fatally shot at home in Alexander County

An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed in Alexander County early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:55 a.m. at a home on Will Wilson Lane in Taylorsville. Officers were called to the house for reports of a shooting and found a 17-year-old male dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

Deputies say at least one other teen and an adult female were at the home at the time of the shooting but did not give further details about how the shooting may have happened.

An autopsy is scheduled for June 13 in Winston-Salem. Once it is complete, the Alexander County Sheriff's Office will confer with the District Attorney's Office.

No further details have been released.

