Raleigh infant dies, 911 caller says 'they forgot the baby in the car'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Raleigh police investigating an infant's death released the 911 call Monday.

The caller said the infant was not breathing. The baby died at the scene, according to a news release.

An incident report said the hours of offense were from 2:45 p.m. until just after 7 p.m. on Friday, meaning the baby could have been in the car for over four hours.

The 911 dispatcher gave out instructions to try to save the child.

"Lay the baby flat on his back on the floor," the operator said. "Look in the mouth for food or vomit."

Instructions continued: "I'm trying to help you save the baby's life. You've got to do CPR. ... I need you to do exactly as I'm telling you to do."

Police continue to investigate.