69-year-old Lancaster County woman reported missing found safe

A Lancaster County woman who has been missing since Saturday was found safe on Tuesday.

Lula Jane White, 69, was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday at the Quick Trip on Charlotte Highway. Deputies say White's car and personal items were found at her home in Indian Land.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officials said White had been located and was safe.

No further information has been released.

