Man already in jail on murder charge now accused in previous shooting

A man already in jail on a murder charge from early June is now facing additional charges related to a shooting that occurred in late May. Both incidents involve shots being fired into a moving vehicle.

Demahj Wright, 21, is now charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied conveyance in motion and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police say the new charges stem from an incident that happened on May 24 on the 1100 block of W. Sugar Creek Road. The victim told officers he was turning onto Sugar Creek when someone shot into his car.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the broken glass and shrapnel, according to CMPD.

Wright, along with two others, is already in the Mecklenburg County Jail charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Tevin Javonte Snow.

Snow was also shot while he was driving in the University City area on June 4. He died at the hospital the next day.

Detectives say they believe when Snow was shot it caused him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a guardrail on the 8000 block of IBM Drive.

Investigators have not said what evidence led to Wright in the May 24 incident and no motive for either shooting has been released.

Anyone with information about either case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

