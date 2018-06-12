Luke Kuechly continues to progress after offseason shoulder surgery

One of the biggest positives during Carolina Panthers offseason workouts is seeing linebacker Luke Kuechly on the field in a limited basis.

Luke is currently participating in individual drills but is not allowed on the field during team work as he continues his rehab.

"I'm not able to do the team related stuff right now which is a bummer," said Kuechly today after practice. "That's the best part of the OTA and mini camp portion, but it's still good to be out here. Hopefully once training camp comes, I'm full go."

His availability will be huge for the Panthers for many reasons. First, fellow linebacker Thomas Davis will be out the first four game for violating the NFL's policy against performance enhancing drugs.

The Panthers D is also in a bit of transition in 2018 as Eric Washington takes over as the new defensive coordinator.

Washington was the defensive line coach for the last 7 years for the Panthers and that familiarity has made the transition a smooth one.

"He's come in and commanded the room," said Kuechly. "I don't think there was a huge transition period of guys getting to know him because everybody that's been here respects him, knows how hard he works, and knows that those guys in the D-Line room that he has coached in the past few years have been excellent. There wasn't a whole lot he needed to say for guys to respect him."

Last season, Kuechly had 125 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 3 interceptions.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.