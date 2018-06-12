Rabid fox captured in Mint Hill

A fox in Mint Hill tested positive for rabies.

The fox was found in the area near Allen Black Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control says one domestic pet was exposed to the fox.

"The domestic pet exposed to the fox had a current rabies vaccination and therefore only needed be given a rabies booster," CMPD Animal Care and Control says.

Residents in the area will be notified tonight of the confirmed rabies case.

"AC&C would like to take this opportunity to remind pet owners the importance of keeping your pet’s rabies vaccination up to date," Animal Care and Control says. "North Carolina rabies law requires that all owned dogs, cats and ferrets must be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age (NCGS 130A-185)."

A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Mountain Island area in March.

A coyote captured on camera growling at two people in Huntersville in February also tested positive for rabies.

AC&C offers a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies.

The clinic is held at the animal shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. the second Saturday of each month.

