Mecklenburg Co commissioners to take millions from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte schools

Mecklenburg County commissioners will take millions of dollars from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte schools, officials announced during a budget meeting Tuesday.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday morning to review the county manager's budget proposal, discuss the proposed budget and take a straw vote.

County Manager Dena Diorio called for a property tax increase in her $1.7 billion dollar budget proposal, resulting in a property tax raise of 3/4. CMS would receive $24.2 million more than it got last year, although, CMS asked for nearly $40 million more.

Around $6.9 million will be taken from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' request to increase teacher supplement by seven percent. That amount hasn’t increased in nearly 10 years.

Commissioner Vilma Leake recommended an increase in the county budget to pay for an increase in teacher supplement for certified and non-certified staff members at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

Commissioner Dumont Clarke said he wanted the budget to have bipartisan support and wanted all nine of the commissioners to vote in agreement.

County commissioners also agreed to pay $4.6 million the county manager was giving to CMS to increase security in a contingency fund until the school district comes up with a plan on how they would use that money to keep students safe.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.