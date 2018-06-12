Cancer truth: I am a man and I have breasts

In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with seven shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.More >>
In May, detectives charged CMPD Officer Samuel Yaravitz with larceny after he was identified as a suspect in connection with seven shoplifting cases which occurred between Feb. 13 and May 9.More >>
Some students in Mooresville will soon have to undergo random drug tests during the new school year, school officials announced Tuesday.More >>
Some students in Mooresville will soon have to undergo random drug tests during the new school year, school officials announced Tuesday.More >>
Mecklenburg County commissioners will take millions of dollars from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte schools, officials announced during a budget meeting Tuesday.More >>
Mecklenburg County commissioners will take millions of dollars from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte schools, officials announced during a budget meeting Tuesday.More >>
Voter results Tuesday will have Democrat Archie Parnell face sitting Republican Representative Ralph Norman for South Carolina’s district five congressional seat. Parnell and Norman have both have made national waves the last few months, in different ways.More >>
Voter results Tuesday will have Democrat Archie Parnell face sitting Republican Representative Ralph Norman for South Carolina’s district five congressional seat. Parnell and Norman have both have made national waves the last few months, in different ways.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert has been issued for Levi Jacob German. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to NCDPS.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert has been issued for Levi Jacob German. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to NCDPS.More >>