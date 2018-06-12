Man accused of stealing clothes from Rowan County Dick's Sporting Goods

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the man stole clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods on Julian Road in Salisbury on Saturday. Deputies say the man left the store without paying for the clothes.More >>
According to city officials, a wreck has closed Cannon Boulevard Southbound and U.S. Highway 29 northbound in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.More >>
Mecklenburg County commissioners will take millions of dollars from lapse salaries to fund Charlotte schools, officials announced during a budget meeting Tuesday.More >>
A man who was wanted for allegedly holding his girlfriend against her will and repeatedly assaulting her inside a Catawba County home for several days has been arrested.More >>
The child is described as being around two feet tall and 17 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a birthmark on her head near her neck.More >>
