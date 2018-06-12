Man accused of stealing clothes from Rowan County Dick's Sporting Goods

A man is wanted for allegedly stealing clothes from a retail store in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the man stole clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods on Julian Road in Salisbury on Saturday. Deputies say the man left the store without paying for the clothes.

Deputies believe the man may be involved in other larcenies that occurred in Concord, Gastonia and Charlotte.

If you know the identity of the man, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

