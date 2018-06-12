Missing NC man's vehicle found crashed in York County - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing NC man's vehicle found crashed in York County

CATAWBA, SC (WBTV) -

A missing North Carolina man's vehicle was found unoccupied in York County Sunday.

Martin Bankhead was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Sunday from his home on Palm Bay Circle in Raleigh. The York County Sheriff's Office says Martin's vehicle was found crashed in Catawba around 5:45 a.m. Monday. No one was inside.

Bankhead is described as being around 6'2" and 180 pounds. was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt, light khakis, and brown shoes. He has gray facial hair and wears glasses. 

Bankhead was reported missing by his wife. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3059 or Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.

