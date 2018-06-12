Wanted: Lincoln Co. woman accused of abducting 8-month-old grandchild

A Lincoln County woman accused of refusing to return her grandchild Monday evening is wanted for child abduction.

Deputies say 62-year-old Shelley Lovin Heafner had been babysitting her eight-month-old granddaughter since last Wednesday while the child's mother, Rebecca Stanley, was working.

Stanley reportedly told Heafner she was coming to pick the baby up and was bringing the child's father who had recently been released from jail. That's when deputies say Heafner refused to return the baby and took off before officers arrived. Deputies responded to the "peace call" around 5:40 p.m.

The child is described as being around two feet tall and 17 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a birthmark on her head near her neck.

According to the Stanley, who reached out to WBTV Monday regarding the alleged abduction, the baby was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Heafner faces a charge of felony abduction of a child. Heafner may be operating a silver four-door Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information on Heafner or the child's whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202, or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.