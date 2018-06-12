Abduction charge dropped against Lincoln Co. woman accused of fleeing with grandbaby

She calls her customers “friends,” and if you look around her store, it’s clear that her friends adore her.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Catawba County. Officials say James William Bowman is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Bowman is described as a 95-year-old white man about 5'9" tall and weighing about 180 pounds.More >>
Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon. At least one person was grazed with a bullet during the shooting, according to officials.More >>
For the last 18 years Camp SOAR in Charlotte has welcomed intellectually and developmentally disabled kids and adults to a week long summer camp. More than 350 campers and 400 volunteers will take part in a variety of activities.More >>
According to city officials, a wreck has closed Cannon Boulevard Southbound and U.S. Highway 29 northbound in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.More >>
