Abduction charge dropped against Lincoln Co. woman accused of fleeing with grandbaby

A Lincoln County woman initially accused of abducting her 8-month-old granddaughter Monday was granted emergency custody of the child, deputies say.

Deputies say 62-year-old Shelley Lovin Heafner had been babysitting her granddaughter since last Wednesday while the child's mother, Rebecca Stanley, was working.

Stanley reportedly told Heafner she was coming to pick the baby up and was bringing the child's father who had recently been released from jail. That's when deputies say Heafner refused to return the baby and took off before officers arrived.

Earlier Tuesday, deputies said Heafner was facing child abduction charges in the case. Just before 4 p.m., deputies said the grandmother had been granted emergency custody in order to keep the child.

"The child is safe and still in the care of the grandmother," deputies say.

No charges are expected in the case.

