Police: CMPD officer dragged over 100 yards while trying to arrest pair in north Charlotte

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured after being dragged several yards in a suspect's vehicle in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to CMPD, the incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Maribel Avenue. Police said officers were patrolling the area when they saw two men parked in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on the side of street.

Officers reportedly began talking to the suspects and noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, police said. When the officers tried to detain the suspects, the passenger allegedly tried to run away but was arrested a short time later, police said.

During that time, the driver of the SUV allegedly began to reach towards the floorboard. That's when an officer reached inside the vehicle to grab the suspect's arms to prevent him from grabbing the item.

Police say the driver began driving the vehicle with the officer "partially trapped inside." The suspect then drove over 100 yards before heading off the roadway and striking a tree, officers say. The vehicle overturned during the crash.

The officer was able to crawl out of the overturned vehicle, police say. The driver was also removed from the vehicle and was arrested, according to CMPD.

Officers searched the suspect vehicle and found drugs and a loaded handgun, police say.

According to CMPD, officers encountered the same two men parked on the side of Maribel Avenue on May 4 around 2:45 a.m. Officers said they had received a call about a person in the area who was reportedly threatening people with a rifle.

The suspects were arrested during that initial encounter and charged with possessing drugs and have two stolen firearms, police say.

The officer was taken to Novant Presbyterian Hospital with minor injuries. The CMPD officer is expected to be OK.

Deveno Sturgis, 21, was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer causing injury, reckless driving and fleeing law enforcement. He also faces drug charges.

Zevaguis Sturgis, 24, was charged with possessing marijuana and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.