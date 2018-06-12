Convicted felon gets $175,000 bond in Iredell Co. gun theft case

A convicted felon was given a $175,000 bond for multiple crimes in a firearm theft case.

Deputies say 26-year-old Charles David Settle was arrested May 29 following accusations that he stole guns from a locked safe inside someone's home. As a result of the investigation, Settle was charged with felony safecracking, felony larceny of a firearm, felony larceny, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say they recovered multiple firearms, chainsaws, a trailer hitch and a JVC speaker box.

On May 31, detectives obtained additional warrants against Settle. In total, Settle was given a $175,000 secured bond for the offenses.

Settle has a criminal history including arson, assault on a female, drug possession, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

