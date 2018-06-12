Silver Alert issued for missing endangered NC teen

A search is underway for a missing endangered 15-year-old in Wilkes County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert has been issued for Levi Jacob German. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to NCDPS.

He was last seen in the 100 block of Garden Drive in Moravian Falls.

German is around 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds, officials say. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, gray shorts, black/white Converse All Star tennis shoes.

If you have any information or know German's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office at 336-651-7501.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.