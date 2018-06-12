Silver Alert canceled for missing endangered NC teen

A search has been canceled for a missing endangered 15-year-old in Wilkes County.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a Silver Alert was issued for Levi Jacob German. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to NCDPS.

He was last seen in the 100 block of Garden Drive in Moravian Falls.

German is around 5-foot-7 and weighs 130 pounds, officials say. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.