Sheriff: Teens led Rowan Co. deputy on high-speed chase

No one was injured during a chase involving a Rowan County sheriff's deputy Tuesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw two teens in a truck pull into a church parking lot near his home on East Mill Street in Landis. The driver, the deputy said, got out of the truck and put on a dark-colored jacket and "look around nervously."

The deputy says he suspected the teens may be planning a break-in. The sheriff's office originally said the deputy saw the teens attempting to break into his home.

When the driver of the vehicle pulled back onto East Mill, then backed up into the church parking lot again and got out of the vehicle, the deputy pulled his patrol vehicle in front of the truck and activated his emergency equipment.

The release states the two 17-year-olds then fled from the scene in the truck, which according to the sheriff's office, was recently stolen out of Charlotte. The deputy then began pursuing the truck.

The driver, identified as Donovan Dockery, is accused of reaching over 100 mph during the chase. Officials say Dockery was driving erratically, jumped medians and cut other cars off.

The pair then crashed in the area of U.S. Highway 29 and Utah Street in Kannapolis, deputies said.

“Around 7:15 ish this morning there was a truck that had come barreling down South Cannon Boulevard at least 95 miles an hour. By the time it had gotten down to where the crash took place, it had been tipping on two axles the whole time, it caught air and hit the pole and sparks were flying," said Meghan Shapley who was working at a nearby Subway restaurant. “Two kids took off down the side streets, the cops were already chasing them.”

The wreck brought down power lines in the area, knocking out power for more than 500 residents for some time, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

The crash shut down Cannon Boulevard/U.S. Highway 29 in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers were asked to avoid the area for some time.

“I’m just glad that they survived it and that they were caught and they are off the road, you don’t want to be in a chase like that and have someone hit you," said Tameia Johnson, who was working at a nearby insurance office.

After wrecking both Dockery and the passenger, identified as Jordan Kashawn Albright, both jumped from the truck and ran away on foot.

The deputy involved in the pursuit caught Dockery behind a nearby building and held him at gunpoint until backup arrived. Albright was found a short time later at a nearby Food Lion.

Deputies charged Dockery and Albright with possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting a public officer. Dockery was also charged with reckless driving, fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, and failing to stop.

Bond for Dockery was set at $25,000.

