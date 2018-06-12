Sheriff: Teens lead Rowan County deputy on chase after attempting to break into his home

No one was injured during a chase involving a Rowan County sheriff's deputy Tuesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, two teens attempted to break into a home in Landis. A Rowan County sheriff's deputy lived at the home and reportedly saw the teens try to break in, the sheriff says.

The two 17-year-olds then fled from the scene in a stolen vehicle after the deputy tried to confront them, according to the sheriff. That's when the deputy began to chase the teens and a vehicle chase began.

According to a arrest records, the driver, identified as Donovan Dockery, is accused of reaching over 100 mph during the chase.

The pair then crashed in the area of U.S. Highway 29 and Utah Street in Kannapolis, deputies said.

“Around 7:15 ish this morning there was a truck that had come barreling down South Cannon Boulevard at least 95 miles an hour. By the time it had gotten down to where the crash took place, it had been tipping on two axles the whole time, it caught air and hit the pole and sparks were flying," said Meghan Shapley who was working at a nearby Subway restaurant. “Two kids took off down the side streets, the cops were already chasing them.”

The wreck brought down power lines in the area, knocking out power for more than 500 residents for some time, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

According to city officials, the wreck shut down Cannon Boulevard/U.S. Highway 29 in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers were asked to avoid the area for some time.

Drivers were able to take Cannon Boulevard to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard as a detour. Drivers could then take Concord Lake Road to Mt. Olivet Road to get back onto Cannon Boulevard.

“I’m just glad that they survived it and that they were caught and they are off the road, you don’t want to be in a chase like that and have someone hit you," said Tameia Johnson, who was working at a nearby insurance office.

Deputies charged Dockery and Jordan Keshawn Albright with possessing a stolen vehicle and resisting a public officer. Dockery was also charged with reckless driving, fleeing to elude arrest, speeding and failing to stop.

