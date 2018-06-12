Kannapolis road shut down after chase with deputy ends in crash, knocks down power lines

No one was injured during a chase involving a Rowan County sheriff's deputy Tuesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, two men attempted to break into a home in Landis. A Rowan County sheriff's deputy lived at the home and reportedly saw the men try to break in.

The two men then fled from the scene in a stolen vehicle after the deputy tried to confront them, according to the sheriff. That's when the deputy began to chase the men.

The pair then crashed in the area of U.S. Highway 29 and Utah Street in Kannapolis, deputies said.

The wreck brought down power lines in the area, knocking out power for more than 500 residents, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

According to city officials, the wreck has shut down Cannon Boulevard southbound and U.S. Highway 29 northbound in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

City officials said they hope to have the repairs completed by noon.

Drivers can take Cannon Boulevard to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard as a detour. You will then be able to take Concord Lake Road to Mt. Olivet Road to get back onto Cannon Boulevard.

Deputies say the two men were taken into custody. No names have been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.