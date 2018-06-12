Crash knocks down power lines, shuts down Kannapolis road

A road in Kannapolis is shut down Tuesday morning after a crash knocked down power lines in the area.

According to city officials, a wreck has closed Cannon Boulevard southbound and U.S. Highway 29 northbound in both directions near Utah Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

City officials said they hope to have the repairs completed by noon.

Drivers can take Cannon Boulevard to Dale Earnhardt Boulevard as a detour. You will then be able to take Concord Lake Road to Mt. Olivet Road to get back onto Cannon Boulevard.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

