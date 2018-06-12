Rufty-Holmes offers cool spot for seniors

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center in Salisbury encourages those 50 and older to enjoy air-conditioned public space and relief from effects of the heat this summer.

The Center opens Monday thru Friday at 8 am and is open till 9 pm each Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

There is no cost to enjoy the café with free coffee, watch TV, play a round of pool and enjoy some no cost activities.

The City of Salisbury offers bus transportation to Rufty-Holmes and two Lunch Club sites.

Rowan County Transit offers transportation to lunch sites around Rowan County to enjoy a donation-based meal in air conditioned space.

Please call the center to sign up for lunch reservations.

Call the center if you or an older adult you know is without air-conditioning and could use some relief. Contact the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center at 704-216-7714 or information@ruftyholmes.org.

