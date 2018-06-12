Storm causes damage in Landis

Several big trees were down on Monday evening in Landis after a strong storm came through the area.

The storm came through Rowan County right around 6:00 pm with thunder, lightning, heavy downpours, and strong winds.

Trees were reported down on N. Zion Street, Flat Rock Road near the bridge, and Wild Bill Lane, among other places.

Power disruptions were also caused when power lines were brought down.

No injuries were reported.

