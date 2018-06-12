BLOG: Weak cold front bringing cooler temperatures on Tuesday

Much Cooler Tuesday

Summer Pattern Returns

Typical Heat & Humidity

The weak cold front that brought Monday's showers and thunderstorms has now moved through the area and so Tuesday will be noticeably cooler - by at least 10 degrees. In fact, many of us will spend the bulk of the day in the 70s! There is still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm, though the rain chances don't look to be terribly high for Tuesday, though clouds will dominate.

By Wednesday, it's back to summer. Highs will jump back to the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week. It will be muggy too, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms around each afternoon.

If you're making plans for Father's Day weekend, it looks pretty hot. Highs will be in the low 90s and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon.

Enjoy the cooler weather and have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

