Tractor-trailer driver strikes power line, knocks down several utility poles in Steele Creek

A person was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver of a tractor-trailer struck a low hanging power line, knocking down several utility poles at the intersection of Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard around 4:20 a.m.

After hitting the power line, the driver got out of his vehicle and was reportedly struck by another vehicle that was passing by, officers said. The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said. Police said he suffered a broken leg.

The crash knocked down power lines in the area, causing a portion of Steele Creek Road northbound to be shut down. Drivers can expect major traffic delays, police said.

All traffic is being diverted onto Steele Creek Road southbound. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Traffic is also being diverted at multiple intersections including Interstate 485/Arrowood Road and at Brown Grier Road/Steele Creek Road due to the power failure, police said.

The wreck caused power outages in the area for some time.

