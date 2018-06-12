One seriously injured in north Charlotte crash

A person was seriously injured in a crash in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around midnight on Interstate 77 northbound at Exit 11 near West Brookshire Freeway. The wreck closed the road for nearly 30 minutes.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

