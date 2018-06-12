Power outage affecting hundreds of Cleveland County residents

Several big trees were down on Monday evening in Landis after a strong storm came through the area.More >>
The weak cold front that brought Monday's showers and thunderstorms has now moved through the area and so Tuesday will be noticeably cooler - by at least 10 degrees.More >>
According to MEDIC, the wreck happened on Steele Creek Road and Westinghouse Boulevard around 4 a.m. A person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.More >>
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around midnight on Interstate 77 northbound at Exit 11 near West Brookshire Freeway. The wreck closed the road for nearly 30 minutes.More >>
According to the Duke Energy outage map, the outage is affecting over 800 people who live along Stony Point Road in Shelby. The outage was first reported around 9 p.m. Monday night.More >>
