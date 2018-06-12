Power outage affecting hundreds of Cleveland County residents

Hundreds of Cleveland County residents are waking up on Tuesday morning without power.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, a power outage is affecting over 800 people who live along Stony Point Road in Shelby. The outage was first reported around 9 p.m. Monday night.

The outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged equipment, according to the map.

It is unclear when power will be restored.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.